McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,597 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.83.

