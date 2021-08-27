McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires 6,478 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 27.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $448.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $451.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

