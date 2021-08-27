McNamara Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

