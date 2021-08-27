McNamara Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $163.15 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.31 and a twelve month high of $164.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.07.

