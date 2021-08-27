McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases 14,433 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 18.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $66,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 160,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78.

