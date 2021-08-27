McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,325 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.