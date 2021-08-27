Mdex Hits Market Capitalization of $956.41 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $956.41 million and approximately $75.16 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00130335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00153122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,223.30 or 0.99692637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.62 or 0.01016332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.53 or 0.06614434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,424,389 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

