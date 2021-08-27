Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Up 273.8% in August

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 273.8% from the July 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.89. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 73.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

