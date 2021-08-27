MedicCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a market cap of $42,552.59 and approximately $596.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

