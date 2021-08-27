Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $165.00 at Argus

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $150.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDT. upped their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

NYSE MDT opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 134.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 593,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after buying an additional 341,006 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

