MEET.ONE Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,430.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 57.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $11,430.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00128607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00153567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,344.92 or 1.00189082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.73 or 0.01037713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.08 or 0.06714684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

