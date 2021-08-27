MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEGEF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

