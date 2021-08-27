Megacoin One Day Volume Reaches $14.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 44.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Megacoin has a market cap of $379,837.55 and $14.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00360632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,632,035 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.