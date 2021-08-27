Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 109,195 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 119.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,195 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after buying an additional 2,156,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,685,000 after buying an additional 571,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,333,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,847,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,743,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 874,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after purchasing an additional 520,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 100,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,143. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $56.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.