Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $131.85. 318,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,171. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

