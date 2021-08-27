Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Loop Capital

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE MCG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,776. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

