Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $11.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Membership Collective Group traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 1,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 416,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

