Meme (MEME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Meme has a total market cap of $15.13 million and $1.82 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $540.21 or 0.01103379 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.51 or 0.00491241 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003406 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008678 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

