Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Shares Down 12.4%

Shares of Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 103,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 94,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12.

Mentor Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc is an operating, acquisition, and investment, which engages in the investments in energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana; Facilities Operations Related; and Corporate and Other.

