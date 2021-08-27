Merculet (MVP) Trading Up 42.3% Over Last Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Merculet has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $454,881.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00130711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00152407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,830.31 or 0.99463081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.63 or 0.00995293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.96 or 0.06548599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,334,894,694 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

