Mercury (MER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,107.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $6,107.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00127415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,145.98 or 0.98363191 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.88 or 0.00996744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.93 or 0.06647844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

