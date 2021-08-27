Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.56.

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.