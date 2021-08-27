Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mesoblast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 9.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.40. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

