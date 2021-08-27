Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CASH stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.89. 169,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,082. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meta Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 62,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

