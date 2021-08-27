Metal Price Hits $2.77 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Metal coin can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00005730 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $181.78 million and $36.33 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00177819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.00 or 0.00762910 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

