Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.23 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and $144,728.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000785 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00068316 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

