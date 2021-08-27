Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.02 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $324,268.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.32 or 0.06692843 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00129695 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,879,397 coins and its circulating supply is 78,879,299 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

