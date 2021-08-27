Metis (METIS) Price Up 230.1% This Week

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Metis coin can now be purchased for $17.28 or 0.00035749 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metis has traded up 230.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a market cap of $12.07 million and $3.35 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00766267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00100080 BTC.

About Metis

METIS is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . The official website for Metis is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Buying and Selling Metis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars.

