MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

