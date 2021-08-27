Metro (ETR:B4B3) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.38

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.38 ($13.39) and traded as high as €11.60 ($13.65). Metro shares last traded at €11.60 ($13.65), with a volume of 1,020 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on B4B3 shares. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.81 ($11.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.38.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

