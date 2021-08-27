MEXC Token (MEXC) Achieves Market Cap of $206,871.48

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, MEXC Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One MEXC Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MEXC Token has a total market capitalization of $206,871.48 and $281.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00763156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00099720 BTC.

MEXC Token Coin Profile

MEXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 coins. MEXC Token’s official message board is medium.com/mexc-life . MEXC Token’s official website is mexc.life . The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @mexc_life and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEXC Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a creation of forwarding purchase Utility Token for the users in the EMS industry. The players in the industry would use the MEXC Token indirectly to purchase patented, and patent-pending equipment and services to save lives. The MEXC Token has its own eco-system from the use of the token to purchase EMS products and services, to the exchange of the MEXC Tokens with other tokens, or fiat currency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, called M P2P Exchanger. P2P Exchanger is a unique P2P exchange system that empowers them to do that between their peers, without incurring high cost and other limitations. “

