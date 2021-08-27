MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the July 29th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 117,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.31. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $6.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 176,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

