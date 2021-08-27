MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the July 29th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 117,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.31. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $6.63.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
