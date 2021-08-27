MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,355,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260,112 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.76% of MGIC Investment worth $127,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,726,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after buying an additional 162,110 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 417,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

MTG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. 6,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,184. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.73.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

