MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP Sells $433,500.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MGM traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,955. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after buying an additional 142,030 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.