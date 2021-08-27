Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $4,120,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $3,603,639.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,440,989.20.

NET traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $123.57. 1,969,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,868. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

