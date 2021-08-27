Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $4,120,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60.
- On Friday, July 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $3,603,639.60.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70.
- On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,440,989.20.
NET traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $123.57. 1,969,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,868. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
