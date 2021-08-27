Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $436.71

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 436.71 ($5.71) and traded as low as GBX 435.30 ($5.69). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.72), with a volume of 645,828 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 436.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.03%.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

