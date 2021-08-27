Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1,705.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 49.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.97. 992,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,286,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

