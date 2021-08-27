Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by NinePointTwo Capital

NinePointTwo Capital trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.7% of NinePointTwo Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after acquiring an additional 573,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,198,000 after acquiring an additional 539,736 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,400,000 after acquiring an additional 201,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $74.01. 821,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,286,287. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

