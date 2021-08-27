Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.09. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

