Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 79,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 28,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.