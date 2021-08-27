Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,688,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.08% of Microsoft worth $1,541,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 110.7% in the first quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

