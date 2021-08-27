Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

