Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $9.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Shares of MAA opened at $188.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $196.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.55.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

