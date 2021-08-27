Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

MEEC stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

