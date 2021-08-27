MiL.k Hits One Day Volume of $29.03 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $91.44 million and $29.03 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00152480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,152.57 or 1.00201430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.97 or 0.01007006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.51 or 0.06426639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.