Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $59.26 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,561 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up about 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.78% of Old Republic International worth $59,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORI opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.08. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $46,090 and have sold 533,820 shares valued at $14,080,017. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

