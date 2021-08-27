Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $61.92 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,480 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.18% of Nutrien worth $61,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NTR stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

