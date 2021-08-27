Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $65.06 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp makes up approximately 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.32% of KeyCorp worth $65,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

