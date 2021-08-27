Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.41% of Whirlpool worth $55,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $2,703,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 28.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WHR stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.06 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.