Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,181 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ opened at $31.97 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -362.79%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

